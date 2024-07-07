Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,687)
  • Weight 24,148 g
  • Pure silver (0,5334 oz) 16,5897 g
  • Diameter 37 - 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 148,592

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising". This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30195 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Poland Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Poland Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3094 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Poland Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

