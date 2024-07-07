Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,687)
- Weight 24,148 g
- Pure silver (0,5334 oz) 16,5897 g
- Diameter 37 - 38 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 148,592
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1794
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (370)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising". This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30195 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3094 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
