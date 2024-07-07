Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising". This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30195 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (19) XF (107) VF (192) F (3) No grade (32) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (6) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (6) XF40 (1) VF30 (2) DETAILS (6) Service NGC (24) PCGS (9) ANACS (1) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Ars Time (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Berk (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Chaponnière (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (2)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (3)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (3)

GGN (16)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (3)

Helios (1)

Heritage (18)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

Katz (3)

Kroha (1)

Künker (11)

Leu (1)

Marciniak (23)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Monety i Medale (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (44)

Numedux (6)

Numimarket (14)

Numis Poland (5)

Numisbalt (17)

Numision (2)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (23)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

Stare Monety (6)

Stary Sklep (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)

WAG (8)

WCN (87)

WDA - MiM (16)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (14)

Wu-eL (1)