1 Grosz 1794 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1794 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition UNC (6) XF (15) VF (24) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS62 (2) RB (2) BN (4) Service PCGS (2) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Heritage (1)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (3)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

Stare Monety (9)

Stary Sklep (2)

Tempus (2)

WCN (10)

WDA - MiM (2)