Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1794 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,484,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1794
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1794 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- Stare Monety (9)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Tempus (2)
- WCN (10)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search