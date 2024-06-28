Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1794 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1794 MV - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1794 MV - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,484,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1794 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stare Monety (9)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WCN (10)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 MV at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1794 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search