Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,833)
  • Weight 6,1724 g
  • Pure gold (0,1653 oz) 5,1416 g
  • Diameter 22,3 mm
  • Mintage UNC 8,114

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Ducat
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising". This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 58,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

  • All companies
  • CNG (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (19)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4846 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
5434 $
Price in auction currency 4200 GBP
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction CNG - September 14, 2016
Seller CNG
Date September 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Spink - June 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Spink - March 21, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

