Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,833)
- Weight 6,1724 g
- Pure gold (0,1653 oz) 5,1416 g
- Diameter 22,3 mm
- Mintage UNC 8,114
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1-1/2 Ducat
- Year 1794
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising". This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 58,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (3)
- Künker (2)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Spink (2)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (19)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
5434 $
Price in auction currency 4200 GBP
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
