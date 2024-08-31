Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 6 Groszy 1794 "For the Austrian army" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)

Obverse Pattern 6 Groszy 1794 "For the Austrian army" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Austrian protectorate Reverse Pattern 6 Groszy 1794 "For the Austrian army" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Austrian protectorate

Photo by: Muzeum Narodowe w Krakowie

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,51 g
  • Diameter 20,2 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Austrian protectorate
  • Denomination 6 Groszy
  • Year 1794
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 6 Groszy 1794 "For the Austrian army". This silver coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2528 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,750. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "For the Austrian army" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
For the sale of 6 Groszy 1794 "For the Austrian army", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

