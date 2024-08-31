Pattern 6 Groszy 1794 "For the Austrian army" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 6 Groszy 1794 "For the Austrian army". This silver coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2528 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,750. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

