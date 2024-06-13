2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 MV "Kościuszko Uprising". Inscription 42 1/4 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" with mark MV. Inscription 42 1/4. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2019.

Сondition UNC (37) AU (6) XF (30) VF (12) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (7) MS62 (3) MS61 (5) AU58 (3) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (19) PCGS (8)

Seller All companies

GGN (1)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (16)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (3)

Numision (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

Stary Sklep (6)

WCN (32)

WDA - MiM (8)

Wójcicki (4)