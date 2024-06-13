Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 MV "Kościuszko Uprising". Inscription 42 1/4 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Inscription 42 1/4
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 9,32 g
- Pure silver (0,1777 oz) 5,5268 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 1,340,977
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1794
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" with mark MV. Inscription 42 1/4. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
