Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 MV "Kościuszko Uprising". Inscription 42 1/4 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Inscription 42 1/4

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" Inscription 42 1/4 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" Inscription 42 1/4 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 9,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,1777 oz) 5,5268 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 1,340,977

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" with mark MV. Inscription 42 1/4. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2019.

Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

