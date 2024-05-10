Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 2,089,999
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1794
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
