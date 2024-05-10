Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 2,089,999

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (8)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (7)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

