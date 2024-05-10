3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (14) VF (21) F (1) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (8)

GGN (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stare Monety (7)

Tempus (2)

WCN (7)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (6)