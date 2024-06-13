Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" - Coin Value - Poland, Austrian protectorate Reverse 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" - Coin Value - Poland, Austrian protectorate

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Austrian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1794
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army". This copper coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 369 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,100. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (4)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (14)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (7)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (7)
  • Stare Monety (6)
  • WCN (16)
  • WDA - MiM (12)
  • Wójcicki (15)
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Austrian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1794 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search