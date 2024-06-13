1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army". This copper coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 369 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,100. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (3) XF (17) VF (71) F (3) VG (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (4) AU58 (3) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (5) Service NGC (10) PCG (1) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (4)

COINSNET (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

GGN (3)

HIRSCH (1)

Janas (1)

Karbownik (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (14)

Niemczyk (12)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (7)

Numis Poland (3)

Numisbalt (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rzeszowski DA (7)

Stare Monety (6)

WCN (16)

WDA - MiM (12)

Wójcicki (15)