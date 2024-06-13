Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Austrian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1794
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army". This copper coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 369 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,100. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
