2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 MV. Inscription 41 3/4 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 with mark MV. Inscription 41 3/4. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2018.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (5) XF (19) VF (24) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (6) MS62 (1) AU58 (3) DETAILS (3) + (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (7)

