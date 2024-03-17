Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 MV. Inscription 41 3/4 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Inscription 41 3/4
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (606)
- Weight 9,32 g
- Pure silver (181,5848 oz) 5647,92 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 884,156
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1794
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 with mark MV. Inscription 41 3/4. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2018.
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
