1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV. Inscription 83 1/2 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 with mark MV. Inscription 83 1/2. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place March 25, 2018.

