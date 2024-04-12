Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV. Inscription 83 1/2 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Inscription 83 1/2

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV Inscription 83 1/2 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV Inscription 83 1/2 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,376 g
  • Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7955 g
  • Diameter 26 - 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 660,146

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 with mark MV. Inscription 83 1/2. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place March 25, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

