1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV. Inscription 83 1/2 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Inscription 83 1/2
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,376 g
- Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7955 g
- Diameter 26 - 27 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 660,146
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1794
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 with mark MV. Inscription 83 1/2. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place March 25, 2018.
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
