Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Pure silver (0,0111 oz) 0,3444 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 9,181,383

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 6 Groszy
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (157) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising". This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 745 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (7)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (29)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (7)
  • Stare Monety (9)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (56)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (12)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1794 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search