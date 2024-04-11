6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising". This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 745 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (4) XF (55) VF (67) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (8) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (12) PCGS (1)

