Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 1,58 g
- Pure silver (0,0111 oz) 0,3444 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 9,181,383
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 6 Groszy
- Year 1794
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (157) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising". This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 745 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
