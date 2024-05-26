Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Austrian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1794
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army". This copper coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
