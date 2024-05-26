Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" - Coin Value - Poland, Austrian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" - Coin Value - Poland, Austrian protectorate

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Austrian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1794
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army". This copper coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
2620 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Poland 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" at auction Via - August 5, 2024
Seller Via
Date August 5, 2024
Condition F
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

