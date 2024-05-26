3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army". This copper coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (8) XF (21) VF (88) F (8) VG (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) BN (9) Service NGC (15) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (6)

Cieszyńskie CN (6)

COINSNET (3)

GGN (6)

Karbownik (1)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (19)

Niemczyk (15)

Numedux (4)

Numimarket (5)

Numis Poland (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rauch (2)

Rzeszowski DA (11)

Stare Monety (7)

Stary Sklep (1)

Tempus (1)

WCN (17)

WDA - MiM (23)

Wójcicki (16)