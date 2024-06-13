Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)

Obverse 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Austrian protectorate Reverse 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Austrian protectorate

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Austrian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kreuzer
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Maria Theresa (Empress of Austria)
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kreuzer 1776 "For Galicia" with mark CA. This silver coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4349 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place October 26, 2016.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 6, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" at auction Frühwald - February 10, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" at auction Baldwin's - September 29, 2011
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kreuzer 1776 "For Galicia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

