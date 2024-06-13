Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,4 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Austrian protectorate
- Denomination 15 Kreuzer
- Year 1776
- Ruler Maria Theresa (Empress of Austria)
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kreuzer 1776 "For Galicia" with mark CA. This silver coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4349 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place October 26, 2016.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kreuzer 1776 "For Galicia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
