15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kreuzer 1776 "For Galicia" with mark CA. This silver coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4349 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place October 26, 2016.

