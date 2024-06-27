Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)

Obverse 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Austrian protectorate Reverse 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Austrian protectorate

Photo by: Auktionshaus H. D. Rauch GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Austrian protectorate
  • Denomination 30 Kreuzer
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Maria Theresa (Empress of Austria)
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kreuzer 1776 "For Galicia" with mark IC FA. This silver coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2020.

Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Frühwald - January 19, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 30 Kreuzer 1776 "For Galicia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

