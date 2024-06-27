Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)
Auction Prices (134)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kreuzer 1776 "For Galicia" with mark IC FA. This silver coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date January 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 30 Kreuzer 1776 "For Galicia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
