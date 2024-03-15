Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1775 EB. LITU (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: LITU

Obverse Thaler 1775 EB LITU - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1775 EB LITU - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1775 with mark EB. LITU. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1009 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (18)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1073 $
Price in auction currency 950 CHF
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1775 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search