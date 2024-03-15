Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1775 EB. LITU (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: LITU
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1775
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1775 with mark EB. LITU. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1009 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2011.
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1073 $
Price in auction currency 950 CHF
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
