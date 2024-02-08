Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1775 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,650,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1775
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1775 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
