Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1775 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1775 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1775 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,650,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1775 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Janas (2)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

