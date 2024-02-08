1 Grosz 1775 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1775 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (1) VF (8) Condition (slab) MS61 (3) BN (2) Service NGC (3)