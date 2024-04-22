Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1775 EB. LITH (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: LITH

Obverse Thaler 1775 EB LITH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1775 EB LITH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 32,637

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1775 with mark EB. LITH. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 44,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • WCN (22)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
11201 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1187 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Thaler 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1775 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search