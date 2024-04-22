Thaler 1775 EB. LITH (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1775 with mark EB. LITH. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 44,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2024.

