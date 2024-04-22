Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1775 EB. LITH (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: LITH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 32,637
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1775
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1775 with mark EB. LITH. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 44,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2024.
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
11201 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1187 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
