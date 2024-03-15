Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,587)
- Weight 3,34 g
- Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
- Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 351,884
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
- Year 1775
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 465 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Marciniak (8)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
