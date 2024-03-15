Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,587)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 351,884

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 465 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

