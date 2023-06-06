Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1775 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1775 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1775 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 144,148

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1775 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1775 EB at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1775 EB at auction Janas - March 23, 2019
Seller Janas
Date March 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

