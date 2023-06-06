Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1775 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 144,148
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1775
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1775 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
