1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1775 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 56,561
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1775
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1775 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7644 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
