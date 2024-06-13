Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1775 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1775 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1775 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 56,561

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1775 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7644 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1775 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1775 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

