Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1775 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1775 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1775 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 3,872

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1775 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6722 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
3318 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1775 EB at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

