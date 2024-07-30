Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1775 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 3,872
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1775
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1775 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
