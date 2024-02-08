Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 AP - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 AP - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 733,179

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 with mark AP. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 678 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 42 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 AP at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 AP at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 AP at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 AP at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 AP at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 AP at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 AP at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 AP at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

