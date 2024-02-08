Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 733,179
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1773
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 with mark AP. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 678 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
