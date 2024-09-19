Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1773

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1773 AP
Reverse Ducat 1773 AP
Ducat 1773 AP
Average price 5400 $
Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1773 AP
Reverse Thaler 1773 AP
Thaler 1773 AP LITH
Average price 1000 $
Obverse Thaler 1773 AP
Reverse Thaler 1773 AP
Thaler 1773 AP LITU
Average price 1300 $
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1773 AP Ribbon in hair
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1773 AP Ribbon in hair
1/2 Thaler 1773 AP Ribbon in hair
Average price 1300 $
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1773 AP
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1773 AP
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1773 AP
Average price 570 $
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1773 AP
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1773 AP
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1773 AP
Average price 950 $
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP
Average price 40 $
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 PA
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 PA
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 PA
Average price 1200 $
Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1773 AP
Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1773 AP
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1773 AP
Average price 410 $
Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 AP
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 AP
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1773 AP
Average price 70 $
Obverse 1 Grosz 1773 AP
Reverse 1 Grosz 1773 AP
1 Grosz 1773 AP
Average price 60 $
