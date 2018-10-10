Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1773 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1773 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1773 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 5,201

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1773 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,100. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
882 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
675 $
Price in auction currency 2450 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1773 AP at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1773 AP at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

