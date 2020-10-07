Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1773 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1773 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1773 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,367)
  • Weight 1,99 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 16,848

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1773 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 742 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
736 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

