1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1773 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,367)
- Weight 1,99 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 16,848
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
- Year 1773
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1773 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 742 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
736 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
