Ducat 1773 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1773 with mark AP. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

