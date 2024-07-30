Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1773 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1773 AP - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1773 AP - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 25,594

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1773 with mark AP. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
4408 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction Spink - January 15, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction GGN - October 21, 2000
Poland Ducat 1773 AP at auction GGN - October 21, 2000
Seller GGN
Date October 21, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

