Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,587)
- Weight 3,34 g
- Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
- Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 664,956
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
- Year 1773
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2632 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (9)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
