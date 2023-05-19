Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,587)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 664,956

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2632 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

