Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1773 AP "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1773 AP "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1773 AP "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Diameter 34 - 36 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 5,335

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1773 "Ribbon in hair" with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 950 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,200. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Poland 1/2 Thaler 1773 AP "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1773 AP "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1924 $
Price in auction currency 7200 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1773 AP "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1773 AP "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
1672 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1773 AP "Ribbon in hair" at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1773 "Ribbon in hair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

