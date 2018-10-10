Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1773 AP "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 34 - 36 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 5,335
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1773
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1773 "Ribbon in hair" with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 950 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,200. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rauch (1)
- WCN (4)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1924 $
Price in auction currency 7200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
1672 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1773 "Ribbon in hair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
