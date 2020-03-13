Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1773 AP. LITU (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: LITU
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1773
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1773 with mark AP. LITU. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,250. Bidding took place March 13, 2020.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
2103 $
Price in auction currency 8250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1203 $
Price in auction currency 4500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
