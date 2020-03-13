Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1773 AP. LITU (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: LITU

Obverse Thaler 1773 AP LITU - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1773 AP LITU - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1773 with mark AP. LITU. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,250. Bidding took place March 13, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • WCN (3)
Poland Thaler 1773 AP at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland Thaler 1773 AP at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
2103 $
Price in auction currency 8250 PLN
Poland Thaler 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Thaler 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1203 $
Price in auction currency 4500 PLN
Poland Thaler 1773 AP at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Thaler 1773 AP at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1773 AP at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Thaler 1773 AP at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1773 AP at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Thaler 1773 AP at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1773 AP at auction GGN - March 23, 1996
Poland Thaler 1773 AP at auction GGN - March 23, 1996
Seller GGN
Date March 23, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1773 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search