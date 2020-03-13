Thaler 1773 AP. LITU (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1773 with mark AP. LITU. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,250. Bidding took place March 13, 2020.

Сondition XF (2) VF (6) No grade (1)