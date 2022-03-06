Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1773 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1773 AP - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1773 AP - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 217,795

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1773 with mark AP. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1773 AP at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1773 AP at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1773 AP at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1773 AP at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1773 AP at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1773 AP at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1773 AP at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1773 AP at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1773 AP at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1773 AP at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1773 AP at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1773 AP at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

