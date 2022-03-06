Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1773 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 217,795
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1773
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1773 with mark AP. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
