Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1773 AP. LITH (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: LITH

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 5,416

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1773 with mark AP. LITH. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64225 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place February 26, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland Thaler 1773 AP at auction Heritage - February 26, 2015
Poland Thaler 1773 AP at auction Heritage - February 26, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1293 $
Price in auction currency 1293 USD
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
730 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1773 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search