Thaler 1773 AP. LITH (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1773 with mark AP. LITH. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64225 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place February 26, 2015.

Сondition VF (4) Condition (slab) VF30 (1) Service NGC (1)