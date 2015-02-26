Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1773 AP. LITH (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: LITH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 5,416
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1773
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1773 with mark AP. LITH. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64225 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place February 26, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Heritage (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller Heritage
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1293 $
Price in auction currency 1293 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
