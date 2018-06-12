2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 PA (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 with mark PA. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 761 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition VF (1)