Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 PA (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 PA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 PA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,587)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 664,956

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 with mark PA. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 761 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 PA at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 PA at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

