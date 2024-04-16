Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1773 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 66,610
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1773
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1773 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 812 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
