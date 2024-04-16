Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1773 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1773 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1773 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 66,610

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1773 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 812 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1773 AP at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1773 AP at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1773 AP at auction Frühwald - March 19, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1773 AP at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1773 AP at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1773 AP at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1773 AP at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1773 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1773 AP at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1773 AP at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

