Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 5,242,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1436 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

