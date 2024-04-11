Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 5,242,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1790
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1436 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Сondition
