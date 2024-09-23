Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1790

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1790 EB
Reverse Ducat 1790 EB
Ducat 1790 EB
Average price 6700 $
Sales
0 2

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 117
Obverse 10 Groszy 1790 EB
Reverse 10 Groszy 1790 EB
10 Groszy 1790 EB
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 84

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1790 EB
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 60
Obverse 1 Grosz 1790 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1790 EB
1 Grosz 1790 EB
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 42
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search