1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1422 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (3) XF (48) VF (38) F (3) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU55 (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

COINSNET (4)

GGN (4)

Heritage (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (8)

Niemczyk (14)

Numedux (4)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (11)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Stephen Album (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (47)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (4)