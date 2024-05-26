Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,376 g
- Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7955 g
- Diameter 26 - 27 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 1,751,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1790
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1422 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
