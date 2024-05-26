Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,376 g
  • Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7955 g
  • Diameter 26 - 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 1,751,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1422 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 EB at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

