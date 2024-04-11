1 Grosz 1790 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1790 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

