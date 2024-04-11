Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1790 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1790 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1790 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 5,763,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1790 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • GGN (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 25 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
