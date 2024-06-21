Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1790 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1790 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 10 Groszy 1790 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,48 g
  • Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,068,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1790 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (11)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Stare Monety (6)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WCN (30)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (7)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search