10 Groszy 1790 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,48 g
- Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,068,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1790
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1790 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
