10 Groszy 1790 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1790 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

