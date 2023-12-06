Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver (606)
- Weight 9,32 g
- Pure silver (181,5848 oz) 5647,92 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 585,379
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1790
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2987 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
