2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (3) XF (18) VF (12) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Janas (1)

Marciniak (7)

Monety i Medale (1)

Niemczyk (4)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (1)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

WCN (17)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (3)