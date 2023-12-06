Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (606)
  • Weight 9,32 g
  • Pure silver (181,5848 oz) 5647,92 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 585,379

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • WCN (17)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2987 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Janas - March 23, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 EB at auction Janas - March 23, 2019
Seller Janas
Date March 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1790 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search