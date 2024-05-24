Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 1,986,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1770
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1079 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place September 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (4)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (9)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (5)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
