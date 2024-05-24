Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 1,986,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1079 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place September 12, 2021.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 34 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition F
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

