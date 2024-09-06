Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1770

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1770 IS King figure
Reverse Ducat 1770 IS King figure
Ducat 1770 IS King figure
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1770 IS
Reverse Thaler 1770 IS
Thaler 1770 IS
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 14

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1770 G
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 1 Grosz 1770 g
Reverse 1 Grosz 1770 g
1 Grosz 1770 g
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 4
