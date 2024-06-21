Thaler 1770 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1770 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 851 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

