Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1770 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 10,176
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1770
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1770 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 851 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WCN (9)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
6435 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search