Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1770 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1770 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1770 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 10,176

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1770 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 851 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WCN (9)
Poland Thaler 1770 IS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
6435 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
745 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1770 IS at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1770 IS at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1770 IS at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1770 IS at auction Stephen Album - May 19, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1770 IS at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1770 IS at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1770 IS at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1770 IS at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1770 IS at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price

