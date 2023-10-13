Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1770 g (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1770
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1770 with mark g. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 480. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- WCN (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
