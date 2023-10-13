Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1770 g (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1770 g - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1770 g - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1770 with mark g. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 480. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1770 g at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1770 g at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

