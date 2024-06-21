Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 359,089

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place February 22, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Frühwald - March 19, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Frühwald - March 19, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

