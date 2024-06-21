Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 359,089
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1770
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1770 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place February 22, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (2)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (9)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
