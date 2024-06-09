Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,587)
- Weight 3,34 g
- Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
- Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 343,931
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
- Year 1770
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 526 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- WCN (5)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search