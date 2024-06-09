2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 526 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (8) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)