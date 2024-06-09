Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,587)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 343,931

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 526 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 IS at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1992
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1770 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search