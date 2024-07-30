Ducat 1770 IS "King figure" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1770 "King figure" with mark IS. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 110,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)