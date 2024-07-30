Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1770 IS "King figure" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1770 IS "King figure" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1770 IS "King figure" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1770 "King figure" with mark IS. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 110,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Ducat 1770 IS "King figure" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
25207 $
Price in auction currency 96000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
7080 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1770 IS "King figure" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

