Ducat 1770 IS "King figure" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1770
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1770 "King figure" with mark IS. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 110,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
25207 $
Price in auction currency 96000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
7080 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
