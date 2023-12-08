Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern Ducat 1765 REOE "Danzig". Tin (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Tin

Obverse Pattern Ducat 1765 REOE "Danzig" Tin - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern Ducat 1765 REOE "Danzig" Tin - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Karol Plage

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Ducat 1765 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Tin. This tin coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 250,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland Ducat 1765 REOE "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1765 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

