Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern Ducat 1765 REOE "Danzig". Tin (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Tin
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Ducat 1765 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Tin. This tin coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 250,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1765 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search