Pattern Ducat 1765 REOE "Danzig". Tin (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Ducat 1765 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Tin. This tin coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 250,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1)