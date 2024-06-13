Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,52 g
  • Diameter 20 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 "Torun" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (14)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (27)
  • WDA - MiM (13)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1765 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search