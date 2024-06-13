Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,52 g
- Diameter 20 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1765
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 "Torun" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
