3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 SB "Torun" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 "Torun" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

