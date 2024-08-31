Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 . This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search