Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Felix Schlessinger

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 . This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 (Pattern) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
