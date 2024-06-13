Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 15,5 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1765
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun". This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (3)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (18)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search