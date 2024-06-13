Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 15,5 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun". This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.

  • All companies
  • GGN (3)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (18)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

