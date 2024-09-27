Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1/2 Grosz 1765 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1765
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Pattern
